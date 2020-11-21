A few more chances of rain up ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our weekend has brought a few changes to our weather. We have had more clouds overhead through the day and the western half of Siouxland is getting some light rainfall.

Temperatures also dipped down again, giving us highs in the upper 40s.

That rain will continue to move east through the viewing area, meaning we could still be seeing it into the night.

Looks like central areas will see it in the late evening, while out east they will get the rain around midnight.

Those far eastern towns, like Estherville, Storm Lake, Emmetsburg, and Pocahontas could see some light snowfall mixed in with the rain.

But it’s light rain and light snow, not expecting to make much of an impact, and should be done by Sunday morning.

Clouds move out alongside the storm, giving us a sunnier Sunday. Sunday’s high remains in the upper 40s.

Wind gusts also return, with speeds reaching around 30 mph through the day. Monday will be cloudy and rain chances return in the late day.

The high will be in the mid 40s.

That rain continues into Monday night and the start of Tuesday. Is there anymore rain chances later on? Tune in to News 4 to find out.