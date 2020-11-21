As virus numbers surge, precautions proving a tough sell

Trying to prevent people from contracting the coronavirus as the number of cases and deaths around the world is proving difficult everywhere from Serbia to California. In Belgrade, despite the warnings of epidemiologists to wear masks and practice social distancing, many of the mourners who gathered to pay their respects to an elderly Serbian Orthodox Church cleric who died of COVID-19 did not wear masks and some of them even kissed the glass covering his body. And in California, there is pushback from a nighttime curfew, with even some sheriff’s of some counties on record as saying they wont enforce it.