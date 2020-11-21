Biden to work to end executions as government sets 3 more

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Joe Biden says the president-elect is against the death penalty and will work to end its use. The Justice Department has scheduled three more federal executions during before the Jan. 20 inauguration, including two shortly before Biden is set to take office. The Bureau of Prisons on Thursday carried out the eighth federal execution this year, after a 17-year hiatus. That’s likely to increase pressure on Biden decide whether his administration would continue to schedule executions once he’s sworn in. Advocacy groups have called on the Trump administration to pause all executions until Biden takes office.