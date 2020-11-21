Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

ROME (AP) — The archaeological park at ancient Pompeii has announced the discovery of the skeletal remains of two bodies, believed to be those of a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic eruption of Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. Pompeii officials said on Saturday that the remains were found during ongoing excavation of what was an elegant villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city, destroyed in 79 A.D. It’s the same area where a stable with the remains of three harnessed horses was excavated in 2017. Pompeii officials say the two men apparently escaped the initial ashfall, then succumbed to a powerful volcanic blast.