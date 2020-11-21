Christmas Acres in Le Mars enters 24th year on display

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- Whether you're already looking forward to Christmas or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to think about it, the 'Christmas Acres' light and decoration display in Le Mars, Iowa is in full force for the holiday season.

As a kid, Rob Scheitler, the founder and host of the display, has fond memories of decorating for Christmas.

"I grew up doing this on our family farm. So when we built our house here 24 years ago we started Christmas Acres," said Scheitler.

24 years later, people come from as far as Omaha, Nebraska to see those decorations on his very own property.

"We get bigger and bigger every year and this is where we're at this year. This is the largest we've ever been. There's over 200 thousand lights on all the bushes, trees, and fences."

With the only toll being free-will donations it's no wonder why this winter wonderland is beyond popular.

"All the donations that come into Christmas Acres all goes to the Christian Needs Center in Le Mars. To put a smile on people's faces, that's what we do. We hand out the candy canes to the kids and we just have fun."

Christmas Acres is open every night through December 31st from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.