Commander seeks to get embattled Fort Hood ‘back on track’

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Fort Hood’s commander, Lt. Gen. Pat White faces the immense task of rebuilding trust and turning around an installation with one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army. “We have got to do everything we can to get this back on track,’’ he tells The Associated Press in an interview. White knows it’ll take time to correct what some believe are systemic leadership failures at the Texas base, which drew national scrutiny this year for the disappearance and brutal murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Army leaders have made clear that changes must be made.