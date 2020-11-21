Dakota Valley falls to Sioux Falls Christian in the class A State Championship match

WATERTOWN, South Dakota (KTIV) - For the second year in a row, Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian met in the class A state volleyball state championship match. The result was also the same as the Chargers defeated the Panthers 3-0 Saturday night in Watertown.

Rachel Rosenquist led Dakota Valley with 8 kills and Sophia Atchinson added 7 kills. Just like in 2019, Dakota Valley dropped the first two sets, both 25-18. But unlike last year, the Panthers were unable to rally and force a fifth set. Sioux Falls Christian won the third set 25-12 to win the state title. Abby Glanzer led the way for SFC with 19 kills.

Dakota Valley finishes the season 17-6.