Mourners pay respects to Serb Patriarch Irinej despite virus

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Mourners have flocked to pay respects following the death of the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Irinej, many ignoring preventive measures against the new coronavirus even though the head of the church died after contracting the virus himself. The coffin holding Patriarch Irinej’s body was first brought to the Belgrade Cathedral before it was taken to the St. Sava Temple where he will be buried in the crypt on Sunday. Many believers and priests on Saturday did not wear face masks and kissed the glass covering the patriarch’s body despite warnings from Serbia’s epidemiologists and a surge in virus infections. Irinej died Friday.