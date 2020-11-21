Nov. 21: Iowa reports 3,627 new cases



(KTIV) - There were 3,627 new confirmed cases in Iowa on Saturday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Health officials reported 206,653 total positive cases across the state.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,416 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Out of the hospitalizations, 273 are in the ICU.

The state reports a total of 2,159 deaths since the pandemic began.

In Iowa a total of 1,153,803 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

Saturday the Siouxland District Health Department reported 9,626 total positive cases in Woodbury County.

To date, 7,134 of the county's cases have recovered.

They also reported no additional deaths leaving the total at 110.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 2,866 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,243 have recovered.

The county is reporting 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,007 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 522 have recovered.

Clay County is reporting four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 1,232 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 725 have recovered.

Dickinson County is reporting 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth

Plymouth County is reporting 2,544 total positive cases. Of those, 1,628 have recovered

The county reports 37 total deaths so far

Sioux County

State health officials say in Sioux County 3,445 total positive cases are being reported. Of those cases, 2,408 have recovered.

The county is reporting 24 virus-related deaths so far.