Nov. 21: South Dakota reports 580 hospitalizations, 36 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 1,144 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 72,214.

According to the state's health department, 1,011 of the new cases are confirmed and 133 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,867 active cases in the state, a decrease of 1,180 since Friday.

According to the state's health department, the state's death total now stands at 777, an increase of 36 from yesterday.

Officials reported 2,648 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 54,570.

Currently, 580 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of six since Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,052 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 10 new cases, bringing its total to 1,301. Of those cases, 1,131 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported 13 deaths due to the virus.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 15 new cases, bringing its total to 1,214. State health officials say 971 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to nine.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,834 to 4,921. Officials say 3,697 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported one additional death, keeping its total to 44.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 17 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,148. So far, 871 people have recovered from the virus.

Union County is reporting three additional deaths, bringing the county's total to 23.

Yankton County

Yankton County currently has had 1,474 positive cases so far. Officials say 1,081 cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the county's total at eight.