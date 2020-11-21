Protesters burn part of Guatemala’s Congress building

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have broken into Guatemala’s Congress and burned part of the building amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a budget that cut educational and health spending. The protest came as about 7,000 people were demonstrating in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City against the budget, which protesters say was negotiated and passed by legislators in secret while the Central American country was distracted by the fallout of back-to-back hurricanes and the pandemic. Vice President Guillermo Castillo has offered to resign. Video on social media showed flames shooting out a window in the building.