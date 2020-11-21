South Dakota’s coronavirus death count soars to 777

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota added 36 virus deaths on Saturday, marking one of the highest daily tallies of deaths since the pandemic began. The state has recorded 777 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. Health officials also reported 1,011 new infections of the virus. One in every 101 people in South Dakota have tested positive for the virus in the past week. The state has the nation’s second-highest rate of new cases per capita over the last two weeks. The health department said 580 people were hospitalized on Saturday.