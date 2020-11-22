As the pandemic sets more records, its starting to take its toll on Iowa nurses



(NBC) -- The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 25 more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 4,359 new cases have been reported.

On Wednesday, Iowa once again broke its record for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at 286, creating a staggering challenge for healthcare workers.

While COVID fatigue sets in for many, healthcare workers are asking Iowans to stay vigilant.

"This is been a long time that we've been at this. And there's really no true end in sight. Everybody wants to just kind of be over it and think that it's not happening anymore, that it'll just go away. And that's not our reality right now." said Mandy Schiefert Nursing Services Manager, Unitypoint Methodist

As hospitalization rates for COVID-19 continue to rise, frustrations amongst healthcare workers are also climbing.

"It seems opinions have more weight than science does these days and it leads to people behaving in ways that aren't safe or in line with public health measures. There's not enough of me to fight misinformation while taking care of the patient." Said Allison Wynes Icu Nurse, University Of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Wynes says the politicization of the virus has made their jobs harder. Begging Iowans to take the virus more seriously

" just because you might be feeling fine, there might be somebody else that you don't know, or somebody else in your family who could get very, very sick. And so just trying to be mindful that it's not just about yourself."

ICU nurse Jordan Officer says the influx of cases is taking a toll, "We have amazing support and amazing leadership and I think we're a really good team but it's at a point it wears everybody down."

He says one of the most heartbreaking realities is seeing the virus claim the lives of young people

"There's way too many young people , as much as we can try to provide them emotional support it's just not, It's not like your family. Help yourself out and in turn, you'll be helping us out and we would be very appreciative of that." said Officer.