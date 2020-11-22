How Democrats came up short in bid to expand House majority

MONROE, Iowa (AP) — House Democrats lost enough seats in this month’s elections that they’ll have the smallest majority in over a century. To find out what happened, the party has already begun a “deep dive” examination, and so far it’s blaming a parade of missteps. They include moving too far to the left on national issues, not explaining well of how they’d fix an outbreak-ravaged economy, and failing to grow their appeal with enough Latinos. House Democrats also were hurt by curtailing in-person campaigning amid the pandemic. But a major factor was President Donald Trump’s ability to drive strong turnout.