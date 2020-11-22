Multiple crews tackle garage and house fire in Homer, Nebraska

HOMER, Neb (KTIV) -- No one was hurt following a garage and house fire in Homer, Nebraska Sunday.

Crews were called to the fire around 11 this morning and arrived to the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say they received mutual aid from Winnebago, Dakota City, and Dakota Covington.

Jim Swanson, Homer Fire Chief says while the fire is still under investigation, they believe it started at the electrical panel.

He adds while it didn't take crews long to take down the fire, the garage and house were a complete loss.

"Probably within the first 20 minutes we had it knocked down. I mean it made extension into the house and then into the attic so it made it hard for us to get to it. We had to get in and pull the ceiling down," said Jim Swanson, Homer Fire Chief.

Swanson adds although there were no injuries to the family, a cat was unable to get out and died in the fire.