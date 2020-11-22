Nov. 21: Nebraska reports 8 additional deaths, 963 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, which brings the total number of cases for the state to 114,061.

Four more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 909.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 976 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,963 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 16,185 on Saturday.

So far, 707,108 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 592,697 tests have come back negative.

Burt County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported 378 total positive cases Friday. Of those, 104 have recovered

Burt County has reported one death.

Cuming County

The ELVPHD reported 548 total positive cases in Cuming County Friday. Of those, 242 have recovered

Cuming County has reported two deaths.

Dakota County

Local health experts have reported 50 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department Friday, it brings the county's total to 3,053 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Madison County

In Madison County, ELVPHD reported 2,919 total positive cases Friday. Of those, 1,203 have recovered

Madison County has reported 15 deaths.

Stanton County

In Stanton County, ELVPHD reported 258 total positive cases Friday. Of those, 82 have recovered

Stanton County has reported no deaths.