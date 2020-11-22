Nov. 22: Iowa reports 1,340 hospitalizations, 33 additional deaths

(KTIV) - There were 3,408 new confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday , health officials reported 206,653 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 210,061 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 116,305 have recovered.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,340 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Out of the hospitalizations, 255 are in the ICU with 132 on ventilators

The state reports a total of 2,192 deaths since the pandemic began, an increase of 33 since Saturday

In Iowa, 8,692 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,162,495 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 109 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 9,835

To date, 7,168 of the county's cases have recovered.

They also reported an additional death bringing the total to 111. Officials say this was an adult male (41-60).

A total of 86 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This is up by two from Saturday. Of those hospitalized, 48 are Woodbury County residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 27 new cases were reported for a total of 2,893 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,245 have recovered.

The county is reporting 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,041 total positive cases are being reported, that is an increase of 34 since yesterday. Of those cases, 525 have recovered.

Clay County is reporting four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 27 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,259. Of those cases, 728 have recovered.

Dickinson County is reporting 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth

Plymouth County reported 2,544 cases on Saturday, that number rose to 2,569 on Sunday. Of those, 1,635 have recovered

The county reports 37 total deaths so far

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 37 additional cases bringing it's total to 3,482. Of those cases, 2,422 have recovered.

The county is reporting one additional death bringing the total to 25 virus-related deaths.