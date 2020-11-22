Nov. 22: South Dakota reports 577 hospitalizations, 42 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 851 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 73,065.

According to the state's health department, 733 of the new cases are confirmed and 118 are probable.

State health officials say there are 16,897 active cases in the state, an increase of 30 since Saturday.

According to the state's health department, the state's death total now stands at 819, an increase of 42 from yesterday.

Officials reported 779 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 55,349.

Currently, 577 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of three since Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,094 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 17 new cases, bringing its total to 1,318. Of those cases, 1,136 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported one additional death, bringing the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,219. State health officials say 981 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to nine.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,921 to 4,973. Officials say 3,758 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported two additional deaths, bringing its total to 46.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen nine new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,157. So far, 886 people have recovered from the virus.

Union County is reporting no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 23.

Yankton County

Yankton County reports 38 new cases, bringing the total to 1,512. Officials say 1,103 cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the county's total at eight.