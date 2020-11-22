Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded at fast-food restaurant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Two people died and two others were wounded in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in Nebraska. Bellevue police say officers were called to a Sonic Drive-In to investigate a “possible bomb” inside a moving truck in the parking lot. Officers found four people with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized. A suspect has been taken into custody. Video obtained by news outlets showed a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Police say it may have been ignited by fireworks or “some type of device” but the cause is still under investigation.