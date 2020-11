KANSAS CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City North grad Daniel Tillo has been selected to the Kansas City Royals 40-man roster.

Tillo was an invite to major league spring training in 2020. The left handed reliever was on the Royals 60-man player pool and participated at the Royals alternate training site this summer before being shut down for Tommy John surgery. Tillo is listed as the #22 prospect in the Royals organization by MLBpipeline.com.