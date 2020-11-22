Snow and rain make a return this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A small system of rain and snow moved through Siouxland just last night, but if you looked out the window now, you likely would not be able to tell.

Clouds have moved out and sunshine has returned. The temperatures still remain near normal, bringing them to the mid 40s today.

Wind gusts have also kicked up, with speeds reaching up to 25 mph. The winds will calm into the night, skies stay clear, and temperatures drop to the mid 20s.

There is a chance of some patchy fog in the late night hours which could last into the early morning.

Be wary of the visibility concerns with that for your morning commute. Monday brings in a cloudier sky, with a small chance of rain in the later part of the day.

The rain chances continue into the night, with northwest Iowa towns seeing snow mixed in as well. Monday’s high will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will continue to see rain chances, with western counties like Holt, Antelope, and Knox seeing some snow mixed in and northern Iowa counties.

Rain will start to taper off through the day, but some showers could linger into the night.

Tuesday night has a chance of rain and possibly some freezing rain. Tuesday’s high will be in the upper 40s.

