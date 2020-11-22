South Dakota reports 42 deaths due to COVID-19 in last day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 42 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the state’s death toll to 819 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 404 virus fatalities in the state in the month of November. The COVID Tracking Project reports that South Dakota ranks No. 2 behind North Dakota for the number of virus cases per capita in the last two weeks. One in every 110 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week. The state processed 851 positive tests since Saturday, lifting the total case count to 73.065. Hospitalizations fell by three in the last day, to 577.