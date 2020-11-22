Staying safe while hunting: Do’s and don’ts of the 2020 East River deer season

"Great activity to enjoy." Tony Stokely, South Dakota Conservation Officer

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) -- The 2020 deer season is open for hunters in East River South Dakota.

And officials with the South Dakota Department of Natural Resources said it's important to take the proper steps to keep safe while hunting.

"That the hunters are wearing their fluorescent orange. It is required by law that the hunters wear that orange so they are visible to other hunters. The hunters are responsible for identifying their targets and what's beyond. And with them using rifles those bullets reach a long ways. So, we want to make sure everyone is safe with that.

Stokely adds hunters should not shoot from the road right away or from motor vehicles to avoid other hunters in tree lines and fields they can't see.

And while hunting is a great way to get out and enjoy nature in a socially distant way, Stokely says there are still rules that need to be followed.

And those rules are in place not only to help hunters… but the deer as well.

"Safety is a big one. We want to make sure that there is fair chase to the game. Hunters have a lot of advantages. They've got scent blockers, they've got warm clothes, they've got four wheel drive, they've got rifles that reach a long ways. So, we just want to make sure it's a fair chase for the game," said Stokely.

Stokely adds they just want those who participate in the deer season to do it safely.

"We just want to make sure the people that get out there and they sit and enjoy nature and they're looking for wildlife in the right way," said Stokely.

The East River Deer season goes until December 6th.