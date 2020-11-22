Suspects in custody after an early morning burglary

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Two are in custody after an early morning burglary.

Police say that at approximately 3:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pierce St. for an assault call.

Officers arrived on scene and learned the two who had contacted police were victims of a burglary and that they knew the suspects.

A short time later officers located the suspects 34 year old Cordarole Coda of Sioux City and 35 year old Kevin Hall of Sioux City.

Police report that Coda and Hall are both being charged with Burglary 2nd and assault while participating in a felony.

The two victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries and were later released.