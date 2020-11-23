Skip to Content

2 holiday displays, 2 messages at South Dakota Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two separate holiday displays are planned at South Dakota’s Capitol this week. At one, Gov. Kristi Noem will usher in Christmas cheer, leading a ceremony complete with 83 trees, an appearance from Santa Claus and live music. The other will take place outside the building _ a somber display of over 800 empty chairs representing those lost to the virus. The two displays illustrate the differing approaches people are taking to navigating holidays during the pandemic. The state has reported 394  deaths so far during November, bringing the total coronavirus death toll to 819.

