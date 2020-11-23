‘A better time than any’: Finding joy in music lessons, jams

‘A better time than any’: Finding joy in music lessons, jamsNew
These aren’t the music lessons of your childhood. For many people, online lessons and Zoom jam sessions are offering purpose and connection during the pandemic. Music teachers say they’re seeing a lot of people logging on to learn new instruments or rediscover old ones while they’re shut in at home. There’s a long tradition of turning to music during bleak times. Experts say music gives us a sense of control, social connection and a link to the familiar. Online lessons are often cheaper than in-person ones and you can choose from among more teachers.