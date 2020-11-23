A breezy day with rain moving in late

Cloud cover will be increasing through the morning as a front approaches the area.



Winds will also be increasing once it gets here in the middle of the day and the afternoon will see 15 to 25 mile per hour winds with gusts possibly topping 35 miles per hour.



Light rain looks to develop by the afternoon and we look to carry rain through the night and into our Tuesday.



After highs near 40 today, we will only fall to the low to mid 30s overnight; the colder locations may see snow mix in at times.



Rain showers will continue on Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the mid 40s.



Showers will start to taper off Tuesday night but we may see just enough cold air filter in before then for some snow to mix in and maybe even just a bit of freezing drizzle.



How much accumulation to expect by the time the precipitation ends Tuesday night on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.