Air quality up in some EU cities during pandemic lockdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials say air quality significantly improved in metropolitan areas such as Milan and Madrid because of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The improvements were particularly notable for the pollutant nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulate matter, which both can have a serious impact on people’s health. An EU report on air quality published Monday showed that among metropolitan areas with the largest NO2 concentrations, Barcelona’s levels sank by 59% during the early spring compared to the year before. NO2 levels in Madrid dropped by 47%. In Italy, NO2 pollution in Milan fell by 54% and in Rome by 39%.