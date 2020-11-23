Trump administration officially authorizes Biden transition

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the "apparent winner" of the Nov. 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from President Donald Trump's administration.

An official said Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump efforts to challenge the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden's victory Monday.

The move clears the way for Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on plans for takeover on Jan. 20.

On Twitter, President Trump announced that he has directed his team to cooperate on the transition for President-elect Joe Biden but vows to keep up the fight.

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Below is the text from the letter sent from Murphy to President-Elect Biden: