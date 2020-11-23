Beppe Modenese, creator of Milan fashion system, dies at 90

MILAN (AP) — Beppe Modenese, the force behind the coalescence of Italian ready-to-wear fashion in the northern city of Milan, has died. He was 90. Modenese died Saturday in the fashion capital. No cause of death was given. Dubbed “Italy’s Prime Minister of Fashion” by Women’s Wear Daily in 1983, Modenese remained a front-row mainstay into recent seasons, maintaining the official title of honorary president of the Italian fashion council, the Italian National Fashion Chamber. An impeccable dresser, he was known for one extravagance: red socks.