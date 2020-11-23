Briar Cliff parts ways with head football coach Dennis Wagner and three assistants

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Briar Cliff University) -- Briar Cliff University and the Charger football program have announced changes to its coaching staff. Effective immediately, Coach Dennis Wagner, Coach Dallas Tidwell, Coach Titus Brothers and Coach Ulysses Hall are no longer with the University.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with our coaching staff," said Athletic Director Nic Scandrett. "We appreciate all these coaches have done for our program and wish them the very best moving forward."

A national search for a new head coach, assistant coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator will begin immediately.

"While we are moving a different direction in coaching, I am confident in our student-athletes' future with Briar Cliff University, both on and off the field," added Scandrett. "Great opportunities are destined for this program, and I cannot wait to witness the future of Charger football."