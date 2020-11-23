Dordt sweeps GPAC football Player of the Week honors

Hauff Mid-America Sports/ Football Players-of-the-Week

Offense – Levi Jungling, Wide Receiver (Dordt University)

Dordt University wide receiver Levi Jungling is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week. Jungling, a senior from Pella, Iowa, accounted for 141 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in the Defenders win over Briar Cliff. He made the most of his receptions on afternoon with 4 catches for 121 yards and three scores. He also ran the ball three times for 20 yards. Dordt finished the season with a record of 6-3.

Defense – Jalen Placide, Defensive End (Dordt University)

Dordt University safety Jalen Placide is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player-of-the-Week. Placide, a senior, from Oakland, California, led the Defenders in tackles as they limited Briar Cliff to 135 yards on offense and preserved Dordt's second shutout in a row. He finished with 14 tackles on the day, one for a 12-yard loss, and had his third interception of the season with a 38-yard return. Dordt finished the season with a record of 6-3.

Special Teams – Brett Zachman, Kicker (Dordt University)

Brett Zachman of Dordt University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Zachman, a sophomore, from Leesburg, Florida, was a perfect 6-for-6 on point after tries for the second straight week. He also handles all of the Kickoff duties keeping him plenty busy in the Defenders 64-0 win over Briar Cliff. Dordt finished the season with a record of 7-2.