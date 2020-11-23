COVID-19 forces changes to Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade had a different feel, Monday night.

Instead of a traditional parade, the floats stayed parked as people drove by to enjoy the view from the comfort of their cars.

“We've seen a couple ideas in other downtowns who have done similar drive-by parades the midst of COVID season,, so we decided to plan and go with that because that's the only way we thought we could do a parade this year," said Grace Nordquist, with Downtown Partners.

At first, there was some skepticism. But, the lines were long Monday, showing the parade was a success.

“We've got awesome feedback on social media, people are really excited to even have something I think in this time of year.”

Santa Claus even made an appearance, lighting the city Christmas tree to kick off the parade.

If you missed Santa Monday night, he'll be at the Warrior Hotel every Saturday.

“Now that he's made his arrival in Sioux City, he'll be hanging out [at the Warrior Hotel] children can come and speak to a microphone to him through a window. Still socially distanced, but they can tell him what they want for Christmas.”

Here's a message from Santa during his stop in Sioux City: “Hello boys and girls of Siouxland. I hope you are all well and being safe. It's been a very difficult year but I want you to be good and be safe and get your lists to Santa," said Santa Claus.

