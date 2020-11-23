Health care fraud trial: Doctor acquitted on 7 of 8 counts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor has been acquitted on seven of eight counts against him in what prosecutors said was about $18 million in health care fraud involving prescription pain cream. His secretary was acquitted on all five counts against her. The Clarion Ledger reports that jurors were unable to agree on the eighth count against Dr. Gregory Auzenne. The two-week-long trial of Auzenne and 46-year-old Tiffany Clark ended late Friday in federal district court in Jackson. They were accused of participating in what prosecutors said was pain cream fraud that began in Mississippi and cost health benefits providers $1.5 billion nationwide.