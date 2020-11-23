Huskers’ Miller expected to fully recover from spinal injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says linebacker Collin Miller is unlikely to play the rest of the season after he injured his spine making a tackle against Illinois. Miller suffered a spinal concussion, which is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness. It usually goes away in one to three days with no lasting effects. Miller was hurt early in the fourth quarter Saturday and taken off the field on a stretcher. He was hospitalized overnight. The senior captain from Fishers, Indiana, is the Cornhuskers’ fourth-leading tackler. He visited his teammates Monday at practice.