Hy-Vee brings back early shopping hour for at-risk customers

(KWWL) - Hy-Vee is reinstating a courtesy shopping hour every weekday for people at a higher risk for COVID-19.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for people over 60, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them susceptible to serious illness.

Starting tomorrow, we will be bringing back our reserved in-store shopping hour for customers who are at higher risk for illness. The reserved shopping hour will be offered from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, at all Hy-Vee locations. pic.twitter.com/YRXqUrCT8V — Hy-Vee (@HyVee) November 22, 2020

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness. Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe," stated Hy-Vee in a press release.

Hy-Vee first debuted this reserved shopping hour back in mid-March when the pandemic was starting, but ended it over the summer.