Hy-Vee brings back early shopping hour for at-risk customers

Hy-Vee brings back early shopping hour for at-risk customersNew
(KWWL) - Hy-Vee is reinstating a courtesy shopping hour every weekday for people at a higher risk for COVID-19.
The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for people over 60, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them susceptible to serious illness.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the areas we serve, we believe it’s necessary to bring back this special hour to best serve customers who are at a higher risk of serious illness. Hy-Vee remains committed to our customers during these challenging times and will take all measures necessary to keep them and our employees safe," stated Hy-Vee in a press release.
Hy-Vee first debuted this reserved shopping hour back in mid-March when the pandemic was starting, but ended it over the summer.