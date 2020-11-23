Lynn Wold, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City, stepping down

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After nearly two decades of dedicated service to

UnityPoint Health–Sioux City, Lynn Wold has chosen to step down as President and CEO, effective Nov. 25.

During his tenure at St. Luke’s, Wold was instrumental in physician alignment and integrated business models, including the expansion of urgent care in Sioux City. Under his leadership, the Sioux City team developed and opened the Sunnybrook facility. He developed a critical access relationship with Cherokee Regional Medical Center that furthered our rural health efforts.

Wold also helped establish an inpatient acute rehab unit, launched Pierce Street Same Day Surgery and advanced cardiology services.

“We appreciate Lynn Wold’s leadership during his 18 years at St. Luke’s, and wish him nothing but the very best,” says Craig Berenstein, chair of the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City Board of Directors. “Lynn led with commitment and dedication to improving the health of our community. We are grateful for all he has given to our organization.”

A national search for a new, permanent CEO will begin immediately. In the meantime, Leah Glasgo, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Fort Dodge, will serve as interim CEO of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. This interim role will be in addition to her duties in Fort Dodge.

When a permanent CEO is selected for Sioux City, Glasgo will return full-time to Fort Dodge.

“Change is never easy, especially during these unprecedented times, but UnityPoint Health remains focused on delivering the best possible patient care to the patients and communities we serve,” said Art Nizza, Chief Operating Officer of UnityPoint Health. “We respect Lynn’s wishes to step down from his role and thank him for his contributions to our organization.”