CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -- A man has died after a pursuit turned fatal Friday night near Meriden, IA.

Authorities said just before 10:30 p.m., a Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving recklessly on Highway 3.

The driver, 26-year-old Matthew Williams of Paulina, refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit. Officials said Williams lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.