Nebraska reports 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, which brings the total number of cases for the state to 115,921.

Twenty-five more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 934.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 971 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 4,049 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 58,686 on Monday.

So far, 712,324 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 596,050 tests have come back negative.