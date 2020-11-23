Northwestern closes regular season with shutout of Jamestown for eighth straight win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Northwestern College closed the regular season with a 49-0 win over Jamestown on Monday. The Red Raiders finish the season at 8-1, while the Jimmies end at 1-7.

Tyson Kooima threw three touchdown passes to Shane Solberg in the first half to give Northwestern a 21-0 lead after two quarters. Kooima threw a 2-yard TD pass to Kobe Lutjens in the third quarter to up the lead to 28-0.

Garrett Packer blocked a Jamestown punt in the third quarter, which was recovered by Bryce Paulsen to make it 35-0. Logan Meyer and Blake Fryar capped the Northwestern scoring with short touchdown runs.

Northwestern outgained Jamestown, 533-150, and had 27 first downs compared to eight for the Jimmies. Kooima completed 15 of 21 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in windy conditions.

The NAIA football playoffs will start in April, so Northwestern will have to wait until the spring to play again.