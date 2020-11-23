Nov. 23: Iowa reports 1,661 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths in Woodbury County

(KTIV) - There were 1,661 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. on Monday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials reported 210,061 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 211,722 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 116,807 have recovered, an increase of 502 since Sunday.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,333 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Out of the hospitalizations, 273 are in the ICU with 135 on ventilators

The state reports a total of 2,205 deaths since the pandemic began, an increase of 13 in the last 24 hours.

In Iowa, 5,017 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,167,512 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 36 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 9,871

To date, 7,198 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD also reported four additional virus-related death bringing the county's death toll to 115. Officials say these latest deaths involved one older female and two older males between the ages of 41 and 60, with the fourth involving an elderly female over the age of 81.

A total of 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This is up by five from Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 49 are Woodbury County residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, nine new cases were reported for a total of 2,902 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,246 have recovered.

The county is reporting 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,043 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of two since yesterday. Of those cases, 526 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County three new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,262. Of those cases, 730 have recovered.

Dickinson County reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth

Plymouth County reported 2,569 cases on Sunday, that number rose to 2,579 on Monday. Of those cases, 1,641 have recovered

The county has reported 37 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 20 additional cases bringing its total to 3,502. Of those cases, 2,427 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.