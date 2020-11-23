Nov. 23: South Dakota reports 17,350 active COVID-19 cases, 582 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 783 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total to 73,848.

According to the state's health department, 769 of the new cases are confirmed and 14 are probable.

State health officials say there are 17,350 active cases in the state, an increase of 453 since Sunday.

The state's health department has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 819.

Officials reported 330 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 55,679.

Currently, 582 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of five since yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,107 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had two new cases, bringing its total to 1,320. Of those cases, 1,142 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 26 new cases, bringing its total to 1,245. State health officials say 988 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to nine.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,973 to 5,033. Officials say 3,792 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported no additional deaths, bringing its total to 46.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 14 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,171. So far, 888 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 23.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported eight new cases, bringing the total to 1,520. Officials say 1,109 of those cases have recovered.

No new deaths are being reported, keeping the county's total at eight