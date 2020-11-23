Ohio governor sees growing criticism from fellow Republicans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — It’s been a rough few days for Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as he faces growing dissatisfaction within his own party. President Donald Trump has gotten DeWine’s loyal support but still suggested another Republican should challenge him in 2022. Statehouse Republicans have pushed a series of bills seeking to limit DeWine’s ability to slow the spread of the coronavirus. And a group of anti-abortion organizations announced they no longer had confidence in DeWine because of his choices of state health directors. DeWine says he’s not spending much time thinking about politics and is focusing on fighting the pandemic instead.