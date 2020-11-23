Police detain people at Poland’s latest abortion protests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police detained several people, including a photo reporter, as women-led protests over abortion rights flared up again in Warsaw and elsewhere in Poland. The protests have been occurring regularly since the country’s constitutional court ruled last month to further tighten an abortion law that was already one of the most restrictive in Poland. The protests have also come to encompass other grievances against the conservative ruling party, including the detentions of protesters at the demonstrations. Protesters blocked traffic in Warsaw on Monday, while others gathered in front of the Education Ministry building in an expression of solidarity with teachers who have been threatened with reprisals for supporting the women-led protests.