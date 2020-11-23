Projects to focus on missing, murdered Indigenous peoples

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma and five other states will participate in pilot projects to better coordinate investigative efforts surrounding cases of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples. U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced the project Monday in Tulsa with fellow U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester and Principal Chiefs Chuck Hoskin, Jr. of the Cherokee Nation and David Hill of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Shores said the Department of Justice project created protocols for all investigative agencies to work together and with victims’ families when American Indian or Alaska Native jurisdictional boundaries are crossed. Shores said similar projects are planned in Alaska, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Oregon.