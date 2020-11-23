Rain becomes widespread heading into Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland saw a bit of drizzle, light rain, and light snow today.

But the main event comes our way tonight with rainy conditions heading our way.

Temperatures will have to be watched overnight as lows will be getting close to the 32-degree mark.

But most of us should be able to stay just above the freezing mark to make road wet by Tuesday morning, but probably not slick.

Then Tuesday is looking like a day of rain with the heaviest falling in southeastern Siouxland where a half to one inch of rain is going to be possible with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures will cool more Tuesday night with some of us possibly going a little below 32 degrees so we’ll have to watch for the possibility of some freezing drizzle, especially in northern Siouxland.

The precipitation should be coming to an end be very early Wednesday morning meaning we’ll see decreasing clouds the rest of the day with highs near 40.

I'll have a closer look at this system and how things are looking for Thanksgiving Day tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.