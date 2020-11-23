Search on for 4-member crew of sunken Atlantic fishing boat

BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for the four-member crew of a Maine fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts. The Coast Guard says the 82-foot Emmy Rose went down early Monday about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. Petty Officer Ryan Noel says the Coast Guard got the emergency alert around 1:30 a.m. and was on the scene by about 2:30 a.m. Crews found debris and an empty life raft. Three Coast Guard vessels and two aircraft are involved in the search. It is being made more difficult by 6- to 8-foot seas and 35 mph winds. The Emmy Rose is based in Portland.