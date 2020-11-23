Sioux City home red-tagged after fire breaks out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City home cannot be lived in after a fire broke out there Monday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire in the 2100 block of South Cypress Street, in Morningside, just before 2 p.m.

Crews said smoke was coming from the back of the home, and they found a fire in the basement when they arrived.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill says it's believed the fire started in the furnace, and traveled through the air ducts, causing it to spread through the home.

"It'll be red-tagged. It's going to need a new furnace, probably some new electrical updates, smoke clean up, and so on and so forth," said Dan Cougill, Assitant Fire Chief.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.