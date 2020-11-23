Snatched from the jaws of death: Florida man fights alligator to save puppy

(WBBH/NBC News) - Video shows a Florida man springing into action to save his new puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Richard Wilbanks said he was enjoying a beautiful fall day with his new puppy, Gunner, when everything changed in a blink of an eye.

Gunner started crying out for help, and Wilbanks saw an alligator had him in his jaws.

“Instincts just took over. Adrenaline kicked in and I just went right into the water after the gator and Gunner,” Wilbanks says.

The heroic but dangerous action was all caught on tape thanks to video surveillance by the Florida Wildlife Federation.

