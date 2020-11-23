South Dakota reports 1st flu death of season

SIOUX FALLS, S..D. (AP) — South Dakota has reported its first flu death of the season, saying the person was in their 80s and lived in Potter County. Additional information about the individual was not released in order to protect patient confidentiality. State epidemiologist Josh Clayton says the death is a reminder that the flu can be serious, and it’s not too late to get vaccinated. Clayton said flu activity statewide is classified as sporadic. In addition to one death, the state is reporting four lab-confirmed cases of the flu and two flu-related hospitalizations. Every year, an average of 48 flu-related deaths are reported in South Dakota.